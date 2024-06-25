Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 106.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Corteva by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Corteva by 7.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 219,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

