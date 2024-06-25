Crane Advisory LLC Acquires 5,756 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
