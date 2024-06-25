Crane Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 9.9% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $49,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $28.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,175. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

