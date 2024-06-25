Crane Advisory LLC Buys 13,672 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 544,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. 45,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

