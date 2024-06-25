Crane Advisory LLC Has $22.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

