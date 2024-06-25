Crane Advisory LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. 641,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,251. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

