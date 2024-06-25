Crane Advisory LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 295,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

