Crane Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.37. 485,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,002. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

