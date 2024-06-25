Crane Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 549,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 504,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

