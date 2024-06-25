Critical Comparison: Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) vs. Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.12 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Mainz Biomed $895,479.00 5.24 -$26.30 million ($1.64) -0.24

Analyst Recommendations

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Mainz Biomed.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Mainz Biomed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mainz Biomed has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,434.53%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than Integrated BioPharma.

Volatility and Risk

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44% Mainz Biomed -2,934.82% -488.05% -145.77%

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Mainz Biomed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Mainz Biomed

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.