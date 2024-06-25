CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,956 shares of company stock valued at $57,080,594 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $377.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.51. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

