CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CHIB opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Tuesday. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £26.18 million, a PE ratio of 944.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.14.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

