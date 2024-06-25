Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.