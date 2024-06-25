Cwm LLC Grows Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 819.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Sasol Trading Up 2.1 %

SSL opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

