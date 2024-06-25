Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 257.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 158,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPR opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

