Cwm LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,748,000 after acquiring an additional 263,766 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,400 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.