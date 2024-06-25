Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 60,178 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 589,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.79. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $123.93 and a one year high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

