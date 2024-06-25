Cwm LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDEFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

