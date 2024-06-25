Cwm LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 389.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in TEGNA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,009,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $643,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

