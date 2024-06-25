Cwm LLC Purchases 911 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $571.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $71,690. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

