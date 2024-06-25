Cwm LLC Raises Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

