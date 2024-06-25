Cwm LLC Sells 452 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

