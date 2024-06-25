Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Argus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $186.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $159.57. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

