Desjardins Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMP.A

Empire Trading Up 0.7 %

Empire Announces Dividend

EMP.A opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. Empire has a 12 month low of C$31.45 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

Insider Transactions at Empire

In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.