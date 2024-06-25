Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.63) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.83) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of PRU stock opened at GBX 744.75 ($9.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,521.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 746.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 785.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 684.73 ($8.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,123 ($14.25).

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani bought 57,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.55) per share, for a total transaction of £432,485.55 ($548,630.66). 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

