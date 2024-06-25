Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.69 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $489.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $450.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

