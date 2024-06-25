Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,310 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,814,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,288,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $59.96.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

