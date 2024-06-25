Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

