Doliver Advisors LP Sells 300 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

SHEL opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

