Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Raised by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Argus lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.