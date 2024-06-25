DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

