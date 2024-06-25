DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.60. DURECT shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 191,522 shares.

DRRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 48.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

