Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 9,000 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.91. The firm has a market cap of C$42.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.18 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

