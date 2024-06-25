eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in eBay by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

