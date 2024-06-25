Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

