EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.21

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.21 and traded as low as $38.62. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 51,956 shares.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.