Eight Capital Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) a C$105.00 Price Target

Eight Capital set a C$105.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.63.

AEM opened at C$89.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$93.54 per share, with a total value of C$4,677,000.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,709,636. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

