Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

