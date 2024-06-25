Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

ESI stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.