Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,015.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $994.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $890.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $905.45. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $801.37 and its 200 day moving average is $732.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

