Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $806.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $890.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $801.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total transaction of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 772,475 shares of company stock worth $656,838,859. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

