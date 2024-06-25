Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.71.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Empire

Empire Price Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.