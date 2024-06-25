Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

