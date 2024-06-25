EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.28. 155,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,880. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.77 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

