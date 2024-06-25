EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.11.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $183.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

