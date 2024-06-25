Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 17,301 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

