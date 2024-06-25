Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Everspin Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $100,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,163.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,113 shares of company stock valued at $260,597. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

