Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Pacifica Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

