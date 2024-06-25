Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16,399.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,466,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

