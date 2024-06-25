Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

